Patty Jenkins An Actor's Director: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Star Chris Pine

New Delhi: Hollywood star Chris Pine, who is returning to the DC Extended Universe with “Wonder Woman 1984”, says he was excited to re-team with director Patty Jenkins as she had a perfect comeback planned for his Captain Steve Trevor in the upcoming superhero film. The movie, slated to be released in India by Warner Bros on December 24, is a follow-up to the 2017 DC superhero blockbuster and will also see Gal Gadot reprise the titular role.

“Wonder Woman 1984” reunites Pine with Gadot, who were paired opposite each other as Steve and Amazonian warrior Diana Prince, respectively in “Wonder Woman”, the first film chronicling the eponymous character’s journey from a sheltered princess to a true warrior. “Patty knew exactly how she wanted Steve to come back, and she’s such an incredible storyteller, pictorially, cinematically and in person. I was immediately excited by the prospect of being back in a world she would create again and, of course, working side by side with Gal,” Pine said in an exclusive transcript shared with .

