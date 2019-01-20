English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paush Purnima: Sangam to Bask Under Full Moon Tomorrow
The Purnima or full moon day will also mark the beginning of Kalpwas at Kumbh Mela.
File photo of devotees take holy dips on the auspicious day of 'Paush Purnima' in Allahabad. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Allahabad: Sangam — the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati — will bask under the full moon on Monday on the occasion of Paush Purnima, which will mark the second auspicious bath of Kumbh.
The Purnima or full moon day will also mark the beginning of Kalpwas at Kumbh Mela.
Elaborating on the significance of Paush Purnima, Shankarcharya Adhokshanand said, "Paush Purnima is a significant day for the Hindus which falls on the full moon day of Paush in the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees from different parts of the country assemble at Sangam to take a holy dip."
He added that this day marks the commencement of Kalpwas (the period of austerity).
"Even Krishna had said that in the months of Hindu calendar, he represent the month of Paush," he said.
Trilokinath Singh, a Lucknow-based astrologer, who regularly visits Allahabad said, "Apart from the religious and spiritual significance of Paush Purnima, the day also marks a gradual decline in the intensity of cold weather. A full moon day is always auspicious, and taking dip in the Ganga river on this day is definitely good. It is believed that such an act will help the person to relieve all the sins."
Singh also said that at some places, Paush Purnima is also celebrated as
'Shakambari Jayanti' and on this day, Goddess Shakambari (an incarnation of Goddess Durga) is worshipped with utmost devotion.
Prior to Paush Purnima, devotees had taken the first dip in this year's Kumbh on Makar Sankranti (January 15).
After Paush Purnima, there will be four major bathing festivals left in the Kumbh 2019. These are Mauni Amavasya (February 4), Basant Panchami (February 10), Maghi Purnima (February 19) and Mahashivratri (March 4).
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Purnima or full moon day will also mark the beginning of Kalpwas at Kumbh Mela.
Elaborating on the significance of Paush Purnima, Shankarcharya Adhokshanand said, "Paush Purnima is a significant day for the Hindus which falls on the full moon day of Paush in the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees from different parts of the country assemble at Sangam to take a holy dip."
He added that this day marks the commencement of Kalpwas (the period of austerity).
"Even Krishna had said that in the months of Hindu calendar, he represent the month of Paush," he said.
Trilokinath Singh, a Lucknow-based astrologer, who regularly visits Allahabad said, "Apart from the religious and spiritual significance of Paush Purnima, the day also marks a gradual decline in the intensity of cold weather. A full moon day is always auspicious, and taking dip in the Ganga river on this day is definitely good. It is believed that such an act will help the person to relieve all the sins."
Singh also said that at some places, Paush Purnima is also celebrated as
'Shakambari Jayanti' and on this day, Goddess Shakambari (an incarnation of Goddess Durga) is worshipped with utmost devotion.
Prior to Paush Purnima, devotees had taken the first dip in this year's Kumbh on Makar Sankranti (January 15).
After Paush Purnima, there will be four major bathing festivals left in the Kumbh 2019. These are Mauni Amavasya (February 4), Basant Panchami (February 10), Maghi Purnima (February 19) and Mahashivratri (March 4).
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Could Facebook be Hit With Record Fine For Privacy Violations Involving Our Information?
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Vs Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple, OnePlus, Smartphones And More
- Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain Suffers Paralytic Stroke, Condition Critical
- Streaming Now: Women in focus with Stree on Hotstar, Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Blessed with a Baby Boy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results