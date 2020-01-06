Take the pledge to vote

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2020: Date, Time and Significance

The Bhavishya Purana reveals the tale of Putrada Ekadashi was narrated by Krishna to king Yudhisthira.

Trending Desk

January 6, 2020
A sacred day observed by the Vaishnavas, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi falls on the 11th day during the Shukla Paksha of the month of 'Pausha' according to the traditional Hindu calendar. The period corresponds to the months of December to January in the Gregorian calendar. It is believed that couples fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu to bless them with a child. On 2020, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi has fallen on January 6.

Legend of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

The Bhavishya Purana reveals the tale of Putrada Ekadashi was narrated by Krishna to king Yudhisthira. According to the legend, king of Bhadravati, Suketuman and his queen Shaibya did not have any children. The couple and their dead ancestors were worried that without anyone to offer shraddha, their souls will not be at peace in the afterlife. Grief-struck and frustrated, the king left his kingdom and went to live in the forest. After wandering for days, he reached the ashram of some sages on the bank of Lake Manasarovar on Putrada Ekadashi. It turned out that the sages, who lived there were the ten divine Vishvadevas or the various Vedic gods, who advised him to observe the Putrada Ekadashi fast to attain an heir. The king complied and soon after was blessed with a son.

Important timings of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

Ekadashi Tithi starts - 03:06 am on Jan 06, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi ends - 04:02 am on Jan 07, 2020

