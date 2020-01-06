Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2020: Date, Time and Significance
The Bhavishya Purana reveals the tale of Putrada Ekadashi was narrated by Krishna to king Yudhisthira.
Photo for representation. (PTI)
A sacred day observed by the Vaishnavas, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi falls on the 11th day during the Shukla Paksha of the month of 'Pausha' according to the traditional Hindu calendar. The period corresponds to the months of December to January in the Gregorian calendar. It is believed that couples fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu to bless them with a child. On 2020, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi has fallen on January 6.
Legend of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi
The Bhavishya Purana reveals the tale of Putrada Ekadashi was narrated by Krishna to king Yudhisthira. According to the legend, king of Bhadravati, Suketuman and his queen Shaibya did not have any children. The couple and their dead ancestors were worried that without anyone to offer shraddha, their souls will not be at peace in the afterlife. Grief-struck and frustrated, the king left his kingdom and went to live in the forest. After wandering for days, he reached the ashram of some sages on the bank of Lake Manasarovar on Putrada Ekadashi. It turned out that the sages, who lived there were the ten divine Vishvadevas or the various Vedic gods, who advised him to observe the Putrada Ekadashi fast to attain an heir. The king complied and soon after was blessed with a son.
Important timings of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi
Ekadashi Tithi starts - 03:06 am on Jan 06, 2020
Ekadashi Tithi ends - 04:02 am on Jan 07, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CES Banned This Sex Toy Company Last Year, But It Returns to Awards And With New Toys
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Mom Blasts Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma's Mom
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- She Smelled Expensive: Naomi Osaka Reveals Beyonce Pep Talk
- Fitbit Versa 2 Review: No Surprise That Google Really Wanted to Own This Brilliance