'Pave Way for Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya': VHP in Haridwar Passes Resolution
VHP here passed a resolution, which stated that the judiciary should not turn away from its responsibility regarding the case which is pending before the SC for long despite being a matter of national importance.
File photo of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.
Haridwar: The VHP on Thursday passed a resolution here asking the Centre to pave the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in accordance with the aspirations of crores of devotees.
The resolution also stated that the judiciary should not turn away from its responsibility regarding the case which is pending before the Supreme Court for long despite being a matter of national importance.
Saints and seers of the country call upon the government to remove all the hurdles in the path of the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya as per the aspirations of crores of devotees, it said.
"The case has not just been hanging fire in the apex court since 2011 but has also not been among its priorities," the resolution passed by Acharya Avichal Das at a meeting chaired by Paramananda Ji Maharaj stated.
"Sixty years after the case was first filed in 1950, a verdict came from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court in 2010 but Hindus could not get justice," VHP vice president Champat Rai claimed in his speech.
The resolution also said the Shri Ram Janmabhumi Nyas will construct the temple in Ayodhya.
Passed by the Margadarshak Mandal of the VHP, the saints and seers attending the meet also urged the Chief Justice of India to conclude the hearing in the case and resolve the issue at the earliest.
