Pawan Jallad Arrives at Tihar Before Scheduled Hanging in Nirbhaya Case, Uncertainty Over Execution

Tihar Jail administration said Pawan Jallad, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other related things on Friday.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday, two days ahead of the Nirbhaya case convicts' scheduled execution, officials said.

They said Pawan, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other related things on Friday.

The four convicts in the gruesome gangrape-and-murder case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but their execution is unlikely to happen as one of them filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday while another moved a curative plea before the Supreme Court.

