Pawan Jallad Arrives at Tihar Before Scheduled Hanging in Nirbhaya Case, Uncertainty Over Execution
Tihar Jail administration said Pawan Jallad, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other related things on Friday.
Pawan Jallad is expected to carry out the hangings of Nirbhaya rape convicts.
New Delhi: Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday, two days ahead of the Nirbhaya case convicts' scheduled execution, officials said.
They said Pawan, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other related things on Friday.
The four convicts in the gruesome gangrape-and-murder case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but their execution is unlikely to happen as one of them filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday while another moved a curative plea before the Supreme Court.
