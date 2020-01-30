Pawan Jallad Arrives at Tihar Before Scheduled Hanging in Nirbhaya Case, Uncertainty Over Execution

New Delhi: Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday, two days ahead of the Nirbhaya case convicts' scheduled execution, officials said.

They said Pawan, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other related things on Friday.

The four convicts in the gruesome gangrape-and-murder case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but their execution is unlikely to happen as one of them filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday while another moved a curative plea before the Supreme Court.

