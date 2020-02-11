Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Pawan Sharma (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Pawan Sharma of AAP Leading at 12 PM
Live election result status of Pawan Sharma (पवन शर्मा) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Adarsh Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Pawan Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Pawan Sharma (पवन शर्मा) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Adarsh Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Pawan Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Pawan Sharma is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Adarsh Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Political Activist/MLA. Pawan Sharma's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 53 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 1.5 crore which includes Rs. 66.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 80 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 7.6 lakh of which Rs. 4 lakh is self income. Pawan Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 9.3 lakh.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Adarsh Nagar are: Chander Pal (BSP), Pawan Sharma (AAP), Mukesh Kumar Goel (INC), Raj Kumar Bhatia (BJP), Kailash (AAPP), Vijay Kr Aggarwal (IND), Shashi (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Pawan Sharma (AAP) in 2020 Adarsh Nagar elections
Click here for live election results of Pawan Sharma candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- With WhatsApp Pay on Your Phone, Will You Still use Paytm, Phonepe And Google Pay?
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too