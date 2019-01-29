LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pawar Condoles Demise of 'Friend' and Former Defence Minister George Fernandes

Describing Fernandes as a "good parliamentarian", Pawar praised him for leaving behind mark as an "effective administrator" while discharging duties as the country's defence and industries minister.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pawar Condoles Demise of 'Friend' and Former Defence Minister George Fernandes
File photo of former defence minister George Fernandes.
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of his friend George Fernandes and paid rich tributes to him, lauding his fiery oratory and his contributions as Union minister and trade union leader.

In his message, Pawar hailed Fernandes for "strengthening and giving new direction" to the workers' (labour) movement.

Former defence minister Fernandes, 88, died in New Delhi on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. Pawar recalled that Fernandes, who hailed from North Karnataka, came to Mumbai in 1949 and "became one of Mumbai's".

"He dedicated himself to voice concerns of workers and to ensure justice for them. He built a strong organisation of BMC (civic body) workers. He also ably led the union of railway workers," Pawar noted.

Describing Fernandes as a "good parliamentarian", Pawar praised him for leaving behind mark as an "effective administrator" while discharging duties as the country's defence and industries minister.

"George was an excellent orator. His command over several languages was praiseworthy. We have lost a leader who created an independent identity of himself and who consistently fought for the commoners and workers," he said.

"He was my personal friend. With his demise, I have lost a senior colleague," Pawar added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram