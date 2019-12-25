Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Pay Dues Immediately, Allow Us to Quit Without Notice Period: Air India Pilots Urge Govt

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pay Dues Immediately, Allow Us to Quit Without Notice Period: Air India Pilots Urge Govt
Representative image.

New Delhi: Flagging concerns over unpaid dues, an Air India pilots' union has urged the government to allow their members to quit the debt-laden carrier without serving notice period.

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future.

The group represents nearly 800 Air India pilots who fly narrow body planes. They have written a strongly worded letter to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri regarding their dues.

"...your statement that if Air India is not privatised by 31st March 2020 then Air India will be shut down, is a matter of concern," the letter said.

Citing the uncertainty over the airline's future, the grouping asked the minister to ensure that they "are not treated like bonded labour and allow us to quit Air India without serving the notice period and clear all our dues immediately".

The notice period is six months. Air India has a debt burden of more than Rs 58,000 crore. The ICPA has also asked for clearing their legitimate dues without any further delay.

In a warning, the group said, "Our patience is running thin and we are in no position to continue working with uncertainty looming large at Air India".

"We do not want to face the same fate as other employees of 21 private carriers that have shut down and further add to the rising unemployment in India," the letter, dated December 23, said.

As per the letter, they are yet to receive the flying allowance for October.

"We have been living with uncertainty for the past two-three years, and as a result, many employees have defaulted on their loan and other payments. This has greatly affected our livelihood and our families," it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram