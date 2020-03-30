Pay High Priority to Public Grievances Related to Coronavirus: Govt Tells all Departments

New Delhi: All central government departments have been asked to ensure prompt redressal of public grievances related to coronavirus, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has come out with a procedure of handling public grievances related to COVID-19.

The move follows the constitution of 11 empowered groups by the Centre on Sunday, including one on "public grievances and suggestions, to identify problem areas and provide effective solutions to check the coronavirus pandemic.

All central government departments have been asked to appoint a designated nodal officer for handling public grievances on coronavirus, it said.

The name, phone number and email ID of the designated nodal officer shall be placed on the website of the department/ministry concerned , said the order issued by the DARPG.

"Considering the importance of prompt redressal of such grievances, every department/ministry shall pay high priority and will closely monitor COVID-19 public grievances redressal on their respective dashboards, the order issued to all secretaries of government of India said.

It said considering the urgency and importance of redressal of COVID-19 grievances, it shall be incumbent on every ministry/department to prioritise for expeditious quality redressal of these grievances at the earliest preferable within a time frame of three days to provide redressal.

