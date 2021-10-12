Pay License Fee or Face Fine: Kanpur Municipal Corporation's to Dog Owners

The dog owners in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur will now have to inform the Municipal Corporation before having a pet in the house. Besides, they will have to pay a fixed license fee every year. The ones not doing so will be fined. The Kanpur Municipal Corporation has issued an order informing the owners of domestic dogs or any breed to pay a fee of Rs 1200 or face a fine. The Municipal Corporation is also considering pet clinics under the purview of license.

The decision was taken in the executive meeting of the Municipal Corporation on Monday. The decision of the licensing was taken under the chairmanship of Mayor Pramila Pandey. As per the rules, a duty of Rs 250 was paid on indigenous breeds and Rs 500 on foreign breeds until now.

But the pet owners looked indifferent to paying even this fee. The district corporation is registered with only two dozen dog licenses in the entire city.

Sources said that the Municipal Corporation had conducted a survey 3 months ago. The survey found that there were more than 2800 pet dogs in Kanpur. Following the survey, the authorities started preparing the list of dog owners, who did not get the license as per the rules. The body has also fixed a fine of Rs 500 on the pet owner if the animal is found on the road.

The executive committee of the Municipal Corporation has also taken another decision for cow owners. Those who are owners of one or more cows will compulsorily have to get a license. However, its fee has not been decided yet.

The city of Kanpur has been undergoing several developmental changes in the last few years. The city administration is working hard to turn the city into a hi-tech one.

