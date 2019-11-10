Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
'Pay or Leave': Madhya Pradesh Govt Asks IAS Officers' Body to Clear Dues of Rs 34 Lakh

A notice issued by an executive engineer of the public works department said the association has been allocated two houses, EN 1/3 and 1/4, at Char Imli area since 1999 and it has not paid the rent in time.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
'Pay or Leave': Madhya Pradesh Govt Asks IAS Officers' Body to Clear Dues of Rs 34 Lakh
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop. (Image: Reuters)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the state IAS officers' association to pay over Rs 34 lakh pending rent on its two premises at a posh colony here, or face eviction, according to an RTI reply.

A notice issued by an executive engineer of the public works department said the association has been allocated two houses, EN 1/3 and 1/4, at Char Imli area since 1999 and it has not paid the rent in time.

A copy of the notice has been shared with the directorate of the state, asking it to proceed with the eviction process as the association has not paid the rental charges, said the communique, a copy of which was received in response to an RTI query filed by social activist Ajay Dubey.

An amount of Rs 34.56 lakh is due on the association as on September 30, the notice said.

The association has been asked to pay the due amount within 15 days of issuance of the notice, i.e. October 24, it said.

"It is a very serious issue that a body of IAS officers involving top bureaucrats of the state has defaulted and avoided rent. It is misuse of power and position," Dubey said.

When contacted, president of the IAS officers' association Gauri Singh told PTI that the matter is being looked into quite seriously.

"This has come to our notice. We will take up this matter seriously. The association will put up this matter before its executive committee so that necessary decision can be made," said Singh, who is also the additional chief secretary, panchayat and rural development.

