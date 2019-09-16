'Pay Sugarcane Dues First': Protest Against MV Act Turns Violent in U'khand as Farmers Set Ablaze Bikes
Farmers alleged that since the new law has come into force, they are being penalised heavily. How are we supposed to pay the challan when sugarcane dues haven't been paid to us, a protester said.
Protesters set ablaze two motorcycles in Uttarakhand's Roorkee during protest against MV Act (News18)
New Delhi: Hefty fines under amended Motor Vehicles Act led to violent agitation in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Monday where farmers came out in large numbers to protest against the provisions and set ablaze two motorcycles.
Farmers alleged that since the new law has come into force, they are being penalised heavily. "How are we supposed to pay the challan when sugarcane dues haven't been paid to us," a protester in Civil Lines area said, adding that the poor crop growers of the region don't have enough money for a living, "leave aside the fines".
The incident comes two days after a bullock cart owner was issued a challan of Rs 1,000. However, after realising that there was no provision of penalising a bullock cart under the MV Act, the police backtracked and decided to cancel the challan.
The bizarre incident was reported from Charba village in Sahaspur on the outskirts of Dehradun. According to a report in The Times of India, bullock cart owner Riaz Hassan said that he had parked his bullock cart next to his farm land near a local rivulet on Saturday night.
When a police team, patrolling in the area, found the cart parked with no one around, it began inquiring. After finding that the cart belonged to Hassan, police drove the bullock cart to Hassan's house and handed him a challan of Rs 1,000 under section 81 of the MV Act. Hassan said that he asked the police how he was issued a challan for "parking my vehicle outside my own field."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mark The Calendar, Here is When Your iPhone, Watch, iPad and MacBook Get Updated
- A Pakistani Pop-Singer is Facing Legal Action for Threatening PM Modi with Snakes
- Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Confronts Shantanu Maheshwari Over Claims of Bias
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge