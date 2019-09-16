Take the pledge to vote

'Pay Sugarcane Dues First': Protest Against MV Act Turns Violent in U'khand as Farmers Set Ablaze Bikes

Farmers alleged that since the new law has come into force, they are being penalised heavily. How are we supposed to pay the challan when sugarcane dues haven't been paid to us, a protester said.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
'Pay Sugarcane Dues First': Protest Against MV Act Turns Violent in U'khand as Farmers Set Ablaze Bikes
Protesters set ablaze two motorcycles in Uttarakhand's Roorkee during protest against MV Act (News18)
New Delhi: Hefty fines under amended Motor Vehicles Act led to violent agitation in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Monday where farmers came out in large numbers to protest against the provisions and set ablaze two motorcycles.

Farmers alleged that since the new law has come into force, they are being penalised heavily. "How are we supposed to pay the challan when sugarcane dues haven't been paid to us," a protester in Civil Lines area said, adding that the poor crop growers of the region don't have enough money for a living, "leave aside the fines".

The incident comes two days after a bullock cart owner was issued a challan of Rs 1,000. However, after realising that there was no provision of penalising a bullock cart under the MV Act, the police backtracked and decided to cancel the challan.

The bizarre incident was reported from Charba village in Sahaspur on the outskirts of Dehradun. According to a report in The Times of India, bullock cart owner Riaz Hassan said that he had parked his bullock cart next to his farm land near a local rivulet on Saturday night.

When a police team, patrolling in the area, found the cart parked with no one around, it began inquiring. After finding that the cart belonged to Hassan, police drove the bullock cart to Hassan's house and handed him a challan of Rs 1,000 under section 81 of the MV Act. Hassan said that he asked the police how he was issued a challan for "parking my vehicle outside my own field."

