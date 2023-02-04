CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pay Tax, Get Insurance: Maha Village Panchayat Promises Rs 10 Lakh Accident Insurance Coverage if They Pay Local Tax
1-MIN READ

Pay Tax, Get Insurance: Maha Village Panchayat Promises Rs 10 Lakh Accident Insurance Coverage if They Pay Local Tax

PTI

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 12:29 IST

Latur, India

The resolution was welcomed by all members and passed unanimously. (Representational Photo)

The resolution was welcomed by all members and passed unanimously. (Representational Photo)

The decision was taken during a gram sabha meeting held at Panchincholi village located in Nilanga tehsil on Friday.

In a bid to increase revenue, the authorities of a village in Maharashtra’s Latur district have decided to provide accident insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh to those villagers who completely pay off their tax charged by the local panchayat.

This novel decision was taken during a gram sabha meeting held at Panchincholi village located in Nilanga tehsil on Friday.

Panchincholi sarpanch (village head) Geetanjali Hanumante presided over the meeting, where her predecessor Shrikant Salunkhe proposed a resolution that personal accident insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the villagers on 100 per cent payment of the panchayat tax.

His resolution was welcomed by all members and passed unanimously.

“The population of Panchincholi village is 5,947 and there are around 930 tax payers. This decision was taken to motivate the villagers towards paying their taxes," Salunkhe told PTI.

Some other resolutions aimed at the development of the village were also passed during the meeting, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
February 04, 2023, 12:29 IST
last updated:February 04, 2023, 12:29 IST
