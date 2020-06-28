PBVA vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague Spartan Mobilizers - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 28, 2020

PBVA vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 | The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event, kicking off on June 13, with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The European Cricket Network (ECN) and Českomoravský Kriketový Svaz (Czech Cricket Union) are proud to announce the staging of the ECN Czech Super Series, starting on June 13 in Prague, Czech Republic. The ECN Czech Super Series will feature cricket stars of the Men’s National Team like Sudesh Wickramasekara, who holds the record for the fastest ever T20I hundred - off 35 balls - along with South Africa’s David Miller and Rohit Sharma of India. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year.

PBVA vs PSM ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

PBVA vs PSM ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Match Details

June 28 – 6:30 PM IST from Scott Page Field, Prague

PBVA vs PSM ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 My Dream11 Team

PBVA vs PSM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

PBVA vs PSM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sabawoon Davlzi, Surya Chembrolu, Sahadat Hossain Sagar

PBVA vs PSM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Honey Gori (CAPTAIN), Arman Bhuiyan, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Mohan Kumar (VICE CAPTAIN)

PBVA vs PSM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sagar Madhireddy, Ishan Saraswat, Kushagra Bhatnagar

PBVA vs PSM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals Surya Chembrolu, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagar, Arman Bhuiyan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Vignesh Mohan Kumar, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, Sarthak Bhatta (WK), Suresh Babu Kuramboyina (C), Ishan Saraswat, Gokul Sai Namburi.

Prague Spartan Mobilizers Sabawoon Davlzi, Honey Gori, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa (C & WK), Sagar Madhireddy, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shantanu Kulkarni, Birendra Kumar, Jafar Stooman.

