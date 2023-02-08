Ex-J&K Chief Minister and PDF Chief Mehbooba Mufti was detained by the Delhi Police during a protest march against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the valley.

Videos of the incident showed police officials lifting Mehbooba Mufti up from the protest site and carrying her into a police van nearby.

“Our livelihood is being ruined. Jammu and Kashmir is being turned into a place like Afghanistan,” Mehbooba Mufti was heard saying moments before the Delhi police detained her.

Accompanied by scores of party workers, Mehbooba planned to march from Railway Bhawan to Parliament, where she wanted to inform opposition parties about the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s “bulldozer policy".

Mufti slammed the anti-encroachment drive, and hit out at the BJP and Jammu and Kashmir administration, accusing them of turning the union territory into Afghanistan by following a “bulldozer policy".

In a press conference on Monday, the PDP chief appealed to Opposition leaders in the country not to be a mute spectator to the “atrocities being committed by the BJP".

Ashe also alleged the BJP is using its brute majority to weaponize everything and “bulldoze" the Constitution.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration intensified its anti-encroachment drive this past week and retrieved land that was illegally occupied by “influential persons" across the Valley.

Various political parties have demanded that the poor be spared eviction.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assured that “only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon state land" would face action.

Encroachments were removed on Saturday from many places in Srinagar including at Humhama, Peerbagh, Padshahibagh, Nishat and Chattabal, according to officials.

(With PTI Inputs)

