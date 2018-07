PDIL Recruitment 2018: 203 Posts in Noida & Vadodara, Apply before 10 July 2018

PDIL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 203 vacancies for Noida and Vadodara offices have begun on the official website of Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL), Noida - pdilin.com PDIL aims to recruit candidates for various posts purely on Contract basis for a period of 3 years.Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews for the relevant post on 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th July 2018 for Noida Office and 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th July 2018 for Vadodara and register on or before 10th July by following the instructions given below:How to apply for PDIL Recruitment 2018?– Visit the official website - http://www.pdilin.com/ – Click on the ‘Walk-in Interview for Contractual Personnel’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page– Register yourself first, enter the details and save the form– Login with required credentials– Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process–Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.400SC/ ST – Rs.200Total Posts: 203Sr. Engineer Gr-I/ Sr. Executive Gr-I - 4Sr. Engineer Gr-II/ Sr. Executive Gr-II - 6Sr. Engineer Gr-III/ Sr. Executive Gr-III - 6Engineer Gr-I/ Executive Gr-I - 17Engineer Gr-II/ Executive Gr-II - 62Engineer Gr-III/ Executive Gr-III - 60Sr. Drafting Staff/ Sr. Const. Supervisor - 10Jr. Drafting Staff/ Jr. Const. Supervisor - 38Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:The age of the applicants should not be more than 70 years as on 31st May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.