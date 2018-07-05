English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PDIL Recruitment 2018: 203 Posts in Noida & Vadodara, Apply before 10 July 2018
Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews for the relevant post on 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th July 2018 for Noida Office and 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th July 2018 for Vadodara
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
PDIL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 203 vacancies for Noida and Vadodara offices have begun on the official website of Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL), Noida - pdilin.com.
PDIL aims to recruit candidates for various posts purely on Contract basis for a period of 3 years.
Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews for the relevant post on 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th July 2018 for Noida Office and 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th July 2018 for Vadodara and register on or before 10th July by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for PDIL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.pdilin.com/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Walk-in Interview for Contractual Personnel’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://psu.shine.com/company/pdil/signup
Direct Link for Login - https://psu.shine.com/company/pdil/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.400
SC/ ST – Rs.200
PDIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 203
Sr. Engineer Gr-I/ Sr. Executive Gr-I - 4
Sr. Engineer Gr-II/ Sr. Executive Gr-II - 6
Sr. Engineer Gr-III/ Sr. Executive Gr-III - 6
Engineer Gr-I/ Executive Gr-I - 17
Engineer Gr-II/ Executive Gr-II - 62
Engineer Gr-III/ Executive Gr-III - 60
Sr. Drafting Staff/ Sr. Const. Supervisor - 10
Jr. Drafting Staff/ Jr. Const. Supervisor - 38
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
https://psu.shine.com/media/uploads/Web_Details_HR-71-18-02_-_with_Annexures_50.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 70 years as on 31st May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
