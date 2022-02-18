PDO in Karnataka Village Chases Littering Man on Bike, Makes Him Clear Garbage and Pay Fine

Ankita Nayak, the Panchayat Development Officer of Neere village in Udupi district of Karnataka, made a statement when she made a man clear his garbage and pay a fine while he tried to litter. Last week around 9 am in the morning, when Nayak was riding her bike to work, a man threw garbage on the side of the road, and rode his bike away.

The man threw the garbage at the Udupi-Karkala highway and in the area that comes under the reserved forest area of Jaddinangadi. Nayak chased the man on her vehicle for a few kilometers and managed to stop him.

After getting off her vehicle, she called the bill collector Ganesh Nayak and told him to reach the spot where the garbage was thrown.

She made the man take a U-turn to the spot where he had thrown the cardboard pieces and other waste. She made his dispose the garbage at its rightful place and asked him to immediately pay a Rs 500 penalty. The bill collector issued the receipt for the same while the man paid the fine.

