PDP Activist Critical After Being Shot at by Suspected Militants in J&K's Kulgam
Suspected militants shot at PDP worker Mohammad Jamal, 65, near his residence at Zungalpora village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.
Image for representation (AP)
Loading...
Srinagar: A Peoples Democratic Party activist was grievously injured after militants allegedly shot him at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.
Suspected militants shot at PDP worker Mohammad Jamal, 65, near his residence at Zungalpora village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, a police official said.
Jamal was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, he added.
A police case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said.
Suspected militants shot at PDP worker Mohammad Jamal, 65, near his residence at Zungalpora village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, a police official said.
Jamal was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, he added.
A police case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said.
