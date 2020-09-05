INDIA

PDP Expels Youth Leader Nazir Ahmad Yatoo Over 'Anti-party' Activities

File photo of PDP symbol

The PDP had last week issued a notice to Yatoo, general secretary of the party's youth wing, over his reported comments in a TV show, saying his statement was not only against the basic values of the party, but was also derogatory in nature.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday it has expelled youth leader Nazir Ahmad Yatoo for indulging in "anti-party" activities and repeated acts of "indiscipline".

The PDP had last week issued a notice to Yatoo, general secretary of the party's youth wing, over his reported comments in a TV show, saying his statement was not only against the basic values of the party, but was also derogatory in nature.

"Taking a strong note of his anti-party activities & repeated acts of indiscipline, party's disciplinary committee today expelled Nazir Ahmad Yattoo from the basic membership of the Party," the PDP said in a tweet.

