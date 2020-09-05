PDP Expels Youth Leader Nazir Ahmad Yatoo Over 'Anti-party' Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday it has expelled youth leader Nazir Ahmad Yatoo for indulging in "anti-party" activities and repeated acts of "indiscipline".

The PDP had last week issued a notice to Yatoo, general secretary of the party's youth wing, over his reported comments in a TV show, saying his statement was not only against the basic values of the party, but was also derogatory in nature.

"Taking a strong note of his anti-party activities & repeated acts of indiscipline, party's disciplinary committee today expelled Nazir Ahmad Yattoo from the basic membership of the Party," the PDP said in a tweet.