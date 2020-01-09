Take the pledge to vote

8 PDP Leaders Who Met Foreign Envoys Visiting Kashmir Expelled for 'Going Against Party Beliefs'

The party said the expelled leaders "have been part of parleys which go against the interests of the state, official position and the core beliefs of the party".

January 9, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
8 PDP Leaders Who Met Foreign Envoys Visiting Kashmir Expelled for 'Going Against Party Beliefs'
New Delhi: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expelled eight party leaders who met the delegation of foreign envoys currently on a visit to Kashmir

The PDP members expelled are Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmed Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Qamar Hussain, Raja Manzoor, Javaid Beigh, Ab Majeed Padroo and Ab Rahim Rather.

The party, in a statement posted on its Twitter handle, said the expelled leaders "have been part of parleys which go against the interests of the state, official position and the core beliefs of the party".

It said the party disciplinary committee has recommended the expulsion of all these leaders from the basic membership of the party.

The expelled leaders have thrown their weight behind former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari and were part of the delegation that met Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu On Tuesday.

They also met the visiting envoys from several countries who arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit. This is the first visit by diplomats since August last year when Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked and it was downsized to a Union Territory.

The PDP earlier said the envoys' visit is an attempt by the government to "normalise its clampdown" in the Valley, daring the Centre to allow the dignitaries to meet the detained political leaders.

