PDP MLA to be Quizzed over SPO Looting Weapons from His Srinagar Residence

PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir is likely to be questioned soon in connection with the looting of eight weapons from his residence by a special police officer (SPO) last week, officials said on Tuesday.SPO Adil Bashir, a resident of Zainapora village of Shopian, had decamped with seven AK assault rifles of Mir's personal security officers and the licensed pistol of the legislator from his Jawahar Nagar residence on Friday.Immediately after the incident came to light, police registered a case and announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the SPO.The officials said that the MLA was likely to be questioned soon, as this is the second time that his SPOs have been found involved in terror activities.Last year, a special investigation team, which was formed to probe the terror attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims, zeroed in on a policeman posted in Mir's security detail.Touseef Ahmad, the police driver of the legislator, was arrested for his alleged role in the attack that left seven pilgrims dead and 19 others injured on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Khanabal in Anantnag district on July 10 last year.The officials said the appointment of the SPO, who fled with the weapons, is also under a cloud as investigations so far show that proper procedure was not followed in his case."He has been engaged without proper verification," an official said, adding police are ascertaining at whose behest the SPO, who was in touch with terrorists, got the job.The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, had earlier said they are working on the leads regarding the associates of the SPO who are involved in weapon stealing."He (SPO) was connected to other side (militants) Action will be taken against policemen who did not perform their duty well," Singh had told reporters in north Kashmir.The officials said all the personal security officers of Mir, the legislator from the Wachi constituency of Shopian, were suspended and detained for questioning in connection with the incident.The family members of the SPO including his father, who is the district chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, have been questioned as part of the investigation, the officials said.The SPO's pictures have started emerging on social media along with Hizbul Mujahideen militants and the looted weapons.