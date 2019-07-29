PDP Worker Shot at by Militants in J&K's Pulwama, Mehbooba Condemns Attack

Srinagar: A PDP worker was shot at and injured by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

Lateef Ahmad Shah was shot at by the militants in an orchard at Mitrigam in the district on Monday evening, the officials said, adding that he has been hospitalised.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack on Shah.

"Attacking political workers who dedicate their lives to the cause of serving common masses is an unfortunate act. We condemn in strongest possible terms attack on our senior worker Lateef Ah Shah from Mitrigam, Pulwama. We pray for his speedy recovery," she tweeted.