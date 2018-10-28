GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PDP Worker Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar

Mohd. Amin Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was an associate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Syed Altaf Bukhari, police said.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PDP Worker Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar
Image for representation.
Loading...
Srinagar: A 40-year-old PDP worker was gunned down by militants in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.

Mohd. Amin Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was an associate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari, they said.

Dar was fired upon by the militants. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...