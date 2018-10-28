English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PDP Worker Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar
Mohd. Amin Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was an associate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Syed Altaf Bukhari, police said.
Srinagar: A 40-year-old PDP worker was gunned down by militants in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.
Mohd. Amin Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was an associate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari, they said.
Dar was fired upon by the militants. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
