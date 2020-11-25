PDP Youth Wing Leader Waheed Para Arrested by NIA in Connection with Terror Case

The National Investigation Agency has arrested PDP leader Waheed Para. NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang confirmed the arrest to CNN-News18. Para has been arrested for being part of the conspiracy to help Hizbul Mujahideen. "His association came in connection with Irfan Shafi Mir. A lot of linkages have emerged during Para's questioning," an NIA officer told CNN-News18.

Para was questioned on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the Davinder Singh-Hizbul Mujahideen case. The deputy SP faces charges of harbouring Hizb terrorist Naveed Babu. As per the NIA chargesheet, Mir, a lawyer, was the main conspirator in the Davinder Singh case and was in the same car in which the police officer was travelling with Babu in January.

As per the NIA, Mir has travelled to Pakistan at least five times. His father was a Hizbul Mujahideen commander and the NIA claims Mir has regularly met Hizbul Mujahideen operatives during his Pakistan visit. The NIA now accuses Para of conspiring with Mir to help the Hizbul Mujahideen procure arms, ammunition and carry out anti-India activities.

Para's questioning and arrest comes in the middle of the DDC poll campaign which he was part of on behalf of the PDP. The Gupkar alliance parties have alleged that the administration is deliberately taking steps to prevent non-BJP candidates from campaigning in the DDC polls.

Speaking to media soon after Para's arrest, PDP chief Mehbooba mufti said these actions were because the government was scared of the Gupkar Alliance and its decision to fight the DDC polls. "Let them prove it if their is an iota of truth in the charges they are making," she said.

In a tweet, Mufti also said Waheed Para has no connection to Davinder Singh and is being "falsely charged".

Waheed has no connection whatsoever with this man & is being falsely charged. All just to blackmail & intimidate PDP & other mainstream political parties in J&K. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 25, 2020

The NIA in its 3,000-page-plus chargesheet against Singh, Babu, Mir and two others said the probe in the case has brought “on record that the Pakistani establishment has been devising all possible ways and means to fund, arm and sustain the terrorist activities of the banned terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen”.

Parra, who recently filed his nomination form for the upcoming DDC elections, appeared before the NIA at its headquarters on Monday and Tuesday for questioning. Parra had on Tuesday told news agency PTI that the NIA asked him about his political career and PDP’s soft politics during the questioning.