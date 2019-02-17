English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PDP's Jammu Office Sealed Ahead of Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Visit
According to officials, Mufti was expected to visit the office this afternoon. However, the police said that the move was taken in view of the law and order situation after the deadly attack in Pulwama three days ago.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
New Delhi: The office of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu was sealed by the state police on Sunday ahead of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's visit.
According to officials, party chief Mufti was expected to visit the office this afternoon. However, the police said that the move was taken in view of the law and order situation in the aftermath of the deadly attack in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.
The government had earlier decided to withdraw the security provided to six separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover of Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, officials said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
