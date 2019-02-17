LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PDP's Jammu Office Sealed Ahead of Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Visit

According to officials, Mufti was expected to visit the office this afternoon. However, the police said that the move was taken in view of the law and order situation after the deadly attack in Pulwama three days ago.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PDP's Jammu Office Sealed Ahead of Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Visit
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Loading...
New Delhi: The office of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu was sealed by the state police on Sunday ahead of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's visit.

According to officials, party chief Mufti was expected to visit the office this afternoon. However, the police said that the move was taken in view of the law and order situation in the aftermath of the deadly attack in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The government had earlier decided to withdraw the security provided to six separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover of Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, officials said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram