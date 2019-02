PDP's Jammu Office Sealed Ahead of Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Visit

The office of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu was sealed by the state police on Sunday ahead of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's visit.According to officials, party chief Mufti was expected to visit the office this afternoon. However, the police said that the move was taken in view of the law and order situation in the aftermath of the deadly attack in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.The government had earlier decided to withdraw the security provided to six separatist leaders , including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover of Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, officials said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.