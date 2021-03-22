PDP's Waheed Para Charged for Aiding Weapon Procurement, Raising Funds for Hizbul

The national investigation agency (NIA) has charged Waheed Para with criminal conspiracy, terrorism and for aiding Hizbul Mujahideen with procurement of weapons. The PDP politician has been named in the supplementary chargesheet in the Davender Singh case.

The chargesheet named Shaheen Ahmad Lone, Tafazul Hussain Parimoo and Waheed-ur-Rahman Para under section 120B of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA (P) Act, and section 25 (1AA) of Arms Act and section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act.

An NIA statement said, Waheed Para conspired to raise funds for Hizbul Mujahideen. “Investigation has revealed that chargesheeted accused Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo were involved in gun running from across the LoC for the militants of banned terrorist organisations Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and were also channelising funds to the militants for sustaining terrorist activities in J&K at the behest of handlers located in Pakistan.”

“Investigation has also revealed that chargesheeted accused Waheed-ur-Rahman Para was part of the conspiracy for raising and transferring of terror funds to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants for procurement of terrorist hardware,” the NIA statement said. It added that Para was a “crucial player in sustaining political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K.”

Para was arrested in November last year on the eve of DDC polls. PDP chief mehbooba Mufti had then alleged that his summoning and subsequent arrest was politically motivated. But NIA officials said they have enough evidence to charge Para.

Hizbul terrorist Naveed Babu’s interrogation allegedly revealed that Para paid accused Irfan Shafi Mir 10 lakh rupees ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The money was allegedly meant to ensure that PDP workers campaigning in south Kashmir were “taken care off”. The money was then purportedly used to procure weapons for hizbul mujahideen. Shafi mur, a lawyer, is the alleged mastermind who connected Hizbul’s Naveed Babu, tainted deputy SP Davender Singh and Para.

The NIA claims evidence in the form of chat between Irfan Shafi Mir and Waheed Para on an encrypted platform reveal the conspiracy.

This case came to light in January 2020 when a i20 car carrying Singh was stopped at Kulgam. It was soon established that his co passengers were Shopian district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, hizbul terrorist Rafi Ahmad Rather and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir. The NIA chargsheeted the main accused in July last year.