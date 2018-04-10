English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Peace Foundation Official Akbar Trying to Conceal Facts on IS Links, Says Leader of Kerala Module
File photo of MM Akbar. (Facebook)
Thiruvananthapuram: In a serious allegation, the leader of the Islamic State module from Kerala has said the Salafi preacher M M Akbar has concealed information about the links of Peace Foundation with those who migrated from India and joined IS.
The 12.51-minute-long message came as a reaction to the remarks made by Akbar in an interview to a Malayalam TV channel.
According to Rashid, some of those who worked with Peace School had migrated to IS along with him and Akbar tried to conceal the names of two former employees.
“One is Shihas from Kasaragod. He was the supply chain manager of the Peace Foundation. He was one of the prime members of the foundation who supplied materials including books and uniforms to all the schools under it,” Rashid said.
“Why did Akbar hide this fact as he was an employee of the foundation as well as the school? Shihas was with the school. However, he along with his family became martyrs recently. Shihas was an employee who was on the official payroll of the foundation,” Rashid added.
"Then, Yahya alias Bexton Vincent who was converted from Christianity. He was the husband of Merin, a teacher of Ernakulam Peace School, who was mentioned by Akbar in the interview. He was in charge of the training and observation of teachers of the three schools under Peace foundation such as Ernakulam, Kollam and Mathilakam. Yahya was also the main teacher of another institution, Triple IS (International Institute of Islamic Sciences) owned by Akbar," said Rashid.
According to Rashid, in the beginning, the classes of Triple IS were conducted at the Salafi Mosque at Ernakulam Vyttila and it was later shifted to Wayanad. "You ask any student of the first batch. They will tell you about Yahya as he stayed with them and was very popular among them. Akbar hides this fact too," added Rashid.
Rashid termed Akbar’s assertion that Rashid had left the Peace School as he could not influence anybody from there to IS as a ' lie'.
“It is not correct, 100%. We migrated to IS only to satiate Allah and not for any other gain. I shall tell you one thing frankly, there are IS supporters among the members of the Peace Foundation, teachers and the parents of the students at the Peace school. And even there are students. I don't want to disclose their names because I do not want to trouble them,” Rashid said.
The IS leader claimed that the students of the Peace School would be the majority among those who would join IS in the next 10 years.
“This is because they are being taught Salafism in the school. They may not be supporting IS direct. However, Salafism means the study of Quran and Hadith direct from the source unlike the other Sunni factions. Those factions have a belief which is adulterated by the beliefs of forefathers including Hinduism. They can be even called Sufis. They are also trying to teach many things by concealing some portions such as Hijr (migration) and Jihad (Holy war). However, when you learn Salafism, the puritanical Islam without any adulteration, they will follow our path. All those who follow IS across the globe do this and it will happen to those students who learn pure Islam when they begin to think. Then children will seek what Akbar wanted to conceal. A majority of those who seek truth will turn to Jihad. Everyone who can browse can learn and will join real Islam,” Rashid said.
He also ruled out it Akbar's assertion that it is a local issue of Kasargod as Yahya is from Palakkad.
Akbar was detained at the Hyderabad airport when he was travelling from Australia to Qatar on February 25. His interview was aired soon after he was released from the judicial custody.
He was arrested in a case related to ‘objectionable content’ in the textbook taught at the Peace School.
-
