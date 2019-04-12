Peace Talks May Suffer if Myanmar’s Army Fails to Release its Leaders, Says NSCN-K

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland’s Khaplang faction (NSCN-K), led by Yung Aung, may soon find it difficult to continue its peace talks with the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) if the latter failed to release its captive members, including those who were part of the negotiation team, a member of the separatist outfit has said.On January 29, the Tatmadaw had launched an operation against Indian-origin rebel outfits, including the NSCN-K and United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), based in the Sagaing region.In early March, more than a month after taking control of the NSCN-K’s headquarters at Ta Ga village in Sagaing, the Tatmadaw arrested 10 of its top leaders and six cadres.On April 5, Tatmadaw released five detainees and withdrew charges under the Unlawful Associations Act.The five freed leaders are central committee member Tomthong, health kilonser (minister) Ngaitum, education kilonser Manglwan, legal affairs kilonser Athrom and deputy kilonser of agriculture Longsa.A top commander of one of the insurgent groups told News18, “A message has already been sent to the Myanmar’s government and Tatmadaw regarding the captive leaders. If they are not agreeing to release the leaders, the group will take a call shortly. The initial request to the government and the Tatmadaw to release the captive leaders have fallen on deaf ears.’’The chairman of the peace delegation, U An Kam, and vice-chairman of the team, Kyaw Wan Sein, are among the detainees.Sources said the five NSCN-K leaders would be produced in court on April 19.The Tatmadaw has accused the Naga separatist outfit of supporting insurgent groups of Indian origin, including ULFA-I and National Democratic Front of Boroland (Songbijit faction), in Myanmar.Though the NSCN-K denied the allegation, the Tatmadaw said it took control of the group’s training schools and arrested 36 members from “Naga self-administrative areas” between January and March.The Nagas were granted a self-administered region under the Tatmadaw-drafted 2008 Constitution and run it out of Lahe township.