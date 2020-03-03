Take the pledge to vote

Peace, Unity And Harmony Prerequisites for Development: PM Modi at BJP MPs' Meet

At the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday morning, Narendra Modi urged the MPs to take lead in ensuring peace, harmony and unity.

Updated:March 3, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
New Delhi: Amit protests and furious exchanges between the ruling and opposition party members in the Parliament over the government’s handling of Delhi riots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need for peace, harmony and unity in society and said “development is our mantra”.

At the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday morning, Modi urged the MPs to take lead in ensuring peace, harmony and unity.

Modi said political interests are "supreme" for some parties but for the BJP, "national interest is above everything".

His comments come against the backdrop of communal violence in Delhi which claimed more than 46 lives.

The Parliament had witnessed unruly scenes on Monday when MPs of the ruling and opposition parties faced one another in the well of the Lok Sabha. The confrontation ensued over Opposition demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi law and order comes under direct jurisdiction of the union home ministry as the state police reports to the Lieutenant Governor and not the elected council of ministers of the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
