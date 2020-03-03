Peace Will Return to India if Modi ‘Bhakts’ Quit Social Media, Says NCP
His comments came a day after Modi said he is contemplating giving up social media presence. "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the prime minister said on the micro-blogging site.
File photo of NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.
Mumbai: The country will turn "peaceful" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bhakts" follow him in quitting the social media, the NCP said on Tuesday, taking a dig at the PM over his tweet that was thinking of giving up his social media accounts. NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik also said that Modi's decision will be "in the interest of the country".
His comments came a day after Modi said he is contemplating giving up social media presence. "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the prime minister said on the micro-blogging site. Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Malik in a tweet said, "Yesterday, Modi ji gave hint of giving up the social media from Sunday. Some leaders are also talking about giving up (social media). The country will turn peaceful if all the bhakts (followers) give it up."
"Modi ji's decision will be in the interest of the country. We welcome it, Modi ji takes decision," Malik tweeted with the hashtag "ModiQuitsSocialMedia". Earlier, the Congress took a swipe at the prime minister, with Rahul Gandhi tweeting "Give up hatred, not social media accounts" after tagging Modi's post. Within minutes of Modi's tweet on Monday, scores of netizens urged him not to quit the various social media platforms as 'No Sir' trended on Twitter. The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media. He has 53.3 million followers on
Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.
The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers. In September 2019, PM Modi was the third most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US
President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama. The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Only Behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai With 15,644 Units Sold in February; Beats Tata Motors in India
- Ajith Kumar Celebrates Son Aadvik's Birthday in Style, Fans Send in Wishes for Kutty Thala
- Priyanka Chopra Turns Cowgirl for Nick Jonas as They Go Horse Riding Together, See Pics
- Sussanne Khan is All Hearts for Hrithik Roshan's New Selfie
- Reliance Jio Wants to Start 5G Trials in India And Could Use It’s Own Technology