Peak Hour Travel Curbs in Chennai Suburban Trains Relaxed; Check Details Here

The Southern Railway on Thursday announced further relaxations of restrictions for travelling public in the suburban trains, with immediate effect. All types of tickets will be issued to all category of travelling public including students, an official release said.

“The general male category that was earlier restricted to travel during peak hours (7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm) is now permitted to travel if they produce a two dose COVID vaccination certificate along with any ID card to prove their identity at the time of purchasing tickets. They will be issued with all tickets (single/return), including season tickets," it said.

Moreover, for male passengers, excluding students, without authorisation letter/ID card from their workplace and who do not produce the two doses vaccination certificate, the restriction to travel during peak hours will continue.

During non-peak hours they will be issued single journey tickets only, the release added.

SOUTHERN RAILWAYS’ NEW DATA CENTRE INAUGURATED

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway on Wednesday inaugurated a new modern Data Centre, here, that will replace a decades-old facility that used to cater to various ticketing operations in three of its zones. The Southern Railway Data Centre caters to the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and the Mobile Ticketing System over Southern, South Western and South Central Railways, an official release said.

The old Data Centre had been established in 1985 and over the years had become congested and was badly in need of infrastructure renovation to cater to the steady growth, touching thousands of counters and over nine lakh tickets per day including the online ticketing platform of IRCTC.

This necessitated establishing a new Data Centre in the second floor of the Chennai Moore Market Complex.

“The new Data Centre replaces the 1980’s vintage Data Centre in the same building near Chennai Central Railway Station. The Chennai regional Data Centre houses the Servers of PRS, UTS, Mobile Ticketing, National Train Enquiry System and a host of other services and applications for public as well as for Railways’ internal working. The new Data Centre complex includes rooms for servers Communication equipment, service providers and other technical requirements as well as renovated and refurbished offices of Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Marketing, Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), Railway Console Office, Data Base Management office," the release said.

It has 16 racks for servers, 10 for communication equipment and includes provision to accommodate future development up to next 20 years/16 more racks.

The new Data Centre has latest and cutting edge technologies and protection system.

“From the night of Saturday (August 28), the old Data Centre had been shut down and all ticketing activities, charting activities had been going on from the Disaster Recovery Site at South Central Railway, Secunderabad. The Chennai Servers finally came fully online at around 1.30 am this morning when the booting up activity was successfully done at the new complex," it said, adding, the new complex was inaugurated by John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway on Wednesday.

