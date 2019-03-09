English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Peasant Leader Akhil Gogoi Accuses Assam CM of Corruption in Panchayat Dept Recruitment, Seeks CBI Probe
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday ordered a one-man inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah to inquire into the whole episode and submit a report to the government.
File photo of KMSS advisor Akhil Gogoi with activists during a protest rally in Guwahati (PTI)
Loading...
Guwahati: RTI activist and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samittee (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi strongly criticised the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government for running one of the “biggest scams” in the history of Assam - the irregularities in the recruitment process of the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department.
“This is the biggest scam of Assam and we demand a CBI enquiry on it", Gogoi said on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, Gogoi had accused the Sonowal government as the “flag bearer of corruption” and that the CID report on P&RD recruitment has proven it.
“According to the CID report, a number of irregularities were detected in the recruitment process. Without the verification of documents, practical marks were provided and overnight, the names of the selected candidates were published on the P&RD website,” Gogoi alleged.
The KMSS leader claimed that no police verification was conducted for the selected 945 candidates who were asked to join the department immediately. More than one person was selected from a single family. "The same cash-for-job of Assam Public Service Commission process was used in P&RD department", Gogoi added.
Meanwhile, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Naba Kumar Doley has denied the reports of irregularities involving appointment in permanent posts in panchayat and rural development (P&RD) department.
“There were no such irregularities as alleged in the appointments. The recruitment was done on the basis of merit. The department has not yet declared the results of 18 examination centres where anomalies were detected,” Doley told News18.
The CID had submitted the investigation report on the anomalies in the recruitment examination held in May 2018 for vacant positions in the P&RD Department. The CID stated numerous irregularities in eighteen examination centres across nine districts.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday ordered a one-man inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah to inquire into the whole episode and submit a report to the government.
The decision to launch an inquiry comes after the Congress and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) demanded high-level judicial investigation into the matter.
Opposition Congress alleges that the list has names of relatives, near and dear ones of BJP leaders and a number of them from Assam P&RD minister Naba Kumar Doley’s constituency.
“This is the biggest scam of Assam and we demand a CBI enquiry on it", Gogoi said on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, Gogoi had accused the Sonowal government as the “flag bearer of corruption” and that the CID report on P&RD recruitment has proven it.
“According to the CID report, a number of irregularities were detected in the recruitment process. Without the verification of documents, practical marks were provided and overnight, the names of the selected candidates were published on the P&RD website,” Gogoi alleged.
The KMSS leader claimed that no police verification was conducted for the selected 945 candidates who were asked to join the department immediately. More than one person was selected from a single family. "The same cash-for-job of Assam Public Service Commission process was used in P&RD department", Gogoi added.
Meanwhile, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Naba Kumar Doley has denied the reports of irregularities involving appointment in permanent posts in panchayat and rural development (P&RD) department.
“There were no such irregularities as alleged in the appointments. The recruitment was done on the basis of merit. The department has not yet declared the results of 18 examination centres where anomalies were detected,” Doley told News18.
The CID had submitted the investigation report on the anomalies in the recruitment examination held in May 2018 for vacant positions in the P&RD Department. The CID stated numerous irregularities in eighteen examination centres across nine districts.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday ordered a one-man inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah to inquire into the whole episode and submit a report to the government.
The decision to launch an inquiry comes after the Congress and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) demanded high-level judicial investigation into the matter.
Opposition Congress alleges that the list has names of relatives, near and dear ones of BJP leaders and a number of them from Assam P&RD minister Naba Kumar Doley’s constituency.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stan Lee's Cameo in Captain Marvel Explained
- This is When Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Kalank Will Release
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results