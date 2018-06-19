GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pedalling Against Child Abuse, Jamia Student Goes on a Bike Trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Having covered Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, Al Ameen began his solo bike trip journey on June 4 and is slated to end it by July 23 to spread awareness about child sexual abuse.

Asheem PK | CNN-News18

Updated:June 19, 2018, 1:13 PM IST
Picture of Al Ameen, a Jamia Millia Islamia student, who embarked on a solo bicycle ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to create awareness about sexual abuse against children.
New Delhi: A 19-year-old Jamia Millia Islamia student has embarked on a solo bicycle ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to create awareness about sexual abuse against children.

Al Ameen, a first year sociology honours student, began the journey on June 4 and is slated to end it by July 23.

Ameen, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, set out from Srinagar and has already covered Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

He said he always wanted to do something for the society. “The cases of abuse against children are on the rise every year. In
2012, there were 38,000 cases reported only in India. In 2015, the number reached 56,000, the country witnessed 60 per cent spike,” said Ameen.

The itinerary, spread over two months, includes public programmes aimed at spreading awareness against child sexual abuse and sustainable development goals proposed by United Nations(UN).

Talking about the challenges faced by him during the arduous journey, the 19-year-old said, “Since, I am taking part in a lot of awareness programmes, the journey gets delayed. I am even riding during the night.”

The scorching heat in North India is also a major challenge faced by him.

Ameen is partially sponsored by Gandhi Global Family (GGF), an organisation headed by senior Congress leader and former Union health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Apart from the GGF, Tourism department of Kerala is also cooperating with Ameen with his endeavour.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
