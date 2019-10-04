Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Peddapalli Only District in Telangana to Report 85% Drop in Dengue, Chikungunya Cases

The dip in dengue cases is the result of the initiative of soak pits which helped declare several villages open-drain free.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Peddapalli Only District in Telangana to Report 85% Drop in Dengue, Chikungunya Cases
A woman and her two daughters cross a road after a health worker fumigates a residential area. (Image for representation)

Peddapalli district in Telangana witnessed an 85 percent drop in dengue and chikungunya cases even as the entire state has been gripped with mosquito-borne diseases.

The dip in dengue cases is the result of the initiative of soak pits which helped declare several villages open-drain free, The Times of India reported.

"Around 43 cases were reported this year. Most of them are of people who came here from Hyderabad. Open nalas in the village are generally breeding grounds for mosquitoes. But with individual soak pits and community soak pits, we were able to curtail the breeding of mosquitoes," Peddapalli district collector A Devasena told TOI.

"If we look at just the high-risk months of June to September the percentage decrease for dengue and chikungunya is 89% and 95 %, respectively. This is mainly due to the Swaccha Shukravaram programme, a house-to-house initiative taken up every Friday in our district, for the past six months. An intensive drive was taken up, and more than 75,000 magic soak pits were provided, under MNREGS, to every single household in the district," Devasena added.

“All the wastewater from the household, apart from rainwater from the roof, goes into this pit and not into the side drains in front of every house. This ensures effective liquid waste management in each household itself, apart from effective water harvesting.,” Devasena said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram