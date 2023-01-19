Air India has banned Shankar Mishra, who has been accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger, for four months, sources said, adding that the airline has also filed an internal report on the matter.

Mishra allegedly relieved himself on the passenger in a drunken state on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year. Delhi police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on the complaint of the woman.

However, last week, in a surprise U-turn, Mishra told a Delhi court that he did not commit the offensive act and that the alleged victim seems to have urinated on herself. The claim by his lawyer was made for the first time since the sordid event unfolded.

“I’m not the accused. There must be someone else. It seems she herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate which several ‘kathak dancers’ seem to suffer from. It was not me. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the urine could not reach to seat’s front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint,” the defence advocate told the judge.

Meanwhile, the case took another surprising turn as the flight crew submitted a four-page report suggesting that the 72-year-old passenger, the alleged victim, may have been instigated by a co-passenger. The report stated that the woman’s subsequent behaviour cast doubt about her “intent and integrity”.

According to the crew report accessed by Moneycontrol, a co-passenger, S Bhattacharjee, “potentially instigated" the complainant. He was seated on 8A, in front of the complainant (on 9A), and next to Mishra, (8C).

In its report, Moneycontrol stated that Bhattacharjee had requested an upgrade to first-class on boarding, but was turned down. In addition, the report mentioned that a statement of the passenger on 9C, right next to the complainant, runs contrary to the statement made by the complainant.

