Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, in his bail plea has alleged that complainant suffering from urinary incontinence as the bed sheet she was provided with after the incident was reported to have remained wet, allegedly proving her health condition, according to the petition copy accessed by CNN-News18 on Friday.

A sessions court adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Shankar Mishra to January 30 as the investigating officer in the case did not turn up.

Mishra is accused of walking up to the woman’s seat in the business class on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last, exposing himself and urinating on her. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on the complaint of the victim woman.

Mishra’s counsel, on January 13, had claimed he did not commit the alleged offence and that the complainant urinated on herself.

