Peepli Live Moment? Sea of Cameras Positioned to Capture Noida's Supertech Twin Tower Demolition

It is a ‘People’s Live’ moment for Noida.

Not just hundreds of cameras perched on a flyover which has become a TV studio of sorts, but numerous locals and even people from various parts of Delhi-NCR have descended in Noida’s Sector 93 for what is being termed “the country’s biggest demolition.” LIVE UPDATES

“Tash Ki Paton Ki Tarah deh jayenge brahstachar ke tower, bas 9 second mein (The towers of corruption will fall like a pack of cards in 9 seconds),” says a journalist on his live stream to the studios.

The blistering sun has not made life easier on Sunday for hundreds of journalists who are here since the wee hours to cover the demolition of the two Supertech towers scheduled for 2:30 PM. Some reporting on open jeeps and some under the shade of umbrellas, journalists are trying hard to not miss any detail as the story has “high eyeballs”, explaining the media frenzy over the ‘live demolition’.

TV cameras are also perched on high-rise buildings located a bit away from the towers for the ‘perfect view’ of the blast. A special car parking for media has also been created which is choc-a-block with cars and the Outdoor Broadcast Vans.

“Live demolition hai, koi miss nahi karega” – is the joke among a group of journalists here, reminiscing the movie ‘Peepli Live’ where media was shown descending upon a small village to cover a ‘live suicide’.

But it is not just media which is here. Hundreds of locals and people from far have come to witness the towers for the last time, reminiscing ‘demolition tourism’ for many such people. Ramesh Singh has brought his three children and his wife especially in the blistering heat to get a picture with the towers one last time.

A local resident, Amrish Rai, from ATS One Hamlet housing complex is here with his wife for a picture as well. “For years, these towers were like the Eiffel Tower of Paris – visible from all corners of this part of Noida. We thought one last picture is made out,” Rai says, posing here.

Journalists in the past week have chased every detail of the demolition — from who will press the switch, who has planned the demolition and the plight of the local residents of the two apartment complexes who have had to vacate their premises today.

Today, however is all about getting the best view of the blast and streaming it live in homes across the country.

Not just Hindi and English channels but southern channels are here too, explaining the nation-wide interest in the demolition. “Gone in 9 seconds”, “Ek Blast, Sab saaf”, “The Countdown is On” – is what you hear on the flyover.

Some locals are however not happy over the road blockades that the police have done to restrict the movement of people – as many want to witness the demolition up close.

“This is for people’s own safety. It is best to stay away from here and watch it at home on TV,” two policemen are trying to fervently tell locals who are streaming in here near the flyover. Many people have urged residents in nearby buildings to let them have a view from their balconies.

Police is warning locals and even journalists about the dust cloud that will emerge after the blast and urge caution to maintain a safe distance. But not many are willing to listen here. “Live demolition hai, kaise miss kar den,” is what one hears again at the flyover and the diversion points.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here