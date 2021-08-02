'Pegasus Helping China Destabilise India's Growth': RSS Releases Video to Clear 'Myths' Around Snooping Row

Amid the controversy around Pegasus snooping– Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) released a video to allegedly clear the myths about Pegasus and how it is helping ‘businessman beyond boundaries’ and some foreign countries to destabilise India’s growth.

The video of a webinar was released on Youtube by Viswa Samvad Kendra of RSS, South Bengal. “The idea behind such an initiative is to make people aware about the real intentions of ‘businessman beyond boundaries’ and some foreign countries like China through Pegasus,” said Biplab Roy, a senior RSS leader in Bengal.

“We are not going into who is right and who is wrong. We want to make people aware about Pegasus and about the whole controversy. In the video, we tried to point out the possible beneficiaries of the whole controversy. It could be some media mafia, businessmen beyond boundaries, urban naxals or some foreign countries like China who want to create hurdles before India’s growth,” he said.

On July 26, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed a two-member inquiry commission to get into the allegations of spying on politicians, judges, journalists and government officials using an Israeli spyware ‘Pegasus’.

The two-member inquiry commission will be headed by former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya and the other important member of the panel includes former Supreme Court Judge Madan Bhimrao Lokur.

Lokur is presently a judge of the non-resident panel of the Supreme Court of Fiji – a first Indian judge to become the head of a judiciary of a foreign country.

When contacted TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, he said, “We all know RSS works for BJP. It’s an open secret. The Youtube video is an attempt to divert attention from such a serious issue. There is no doubt that Indian government used military spyware to snoop on politicians, lawyers, journalists, businessmen etc.”

He said, “We want a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this (Pegasus) matter.”

