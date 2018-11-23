'Pehle Mandir Fir Sarkar': Shiv Sena Makes its Ram Temple Stance Clear Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s Ayodhya Visit

Shiv Sena seems to have little regard for its alliance with the BJP, despite the saffron party insisting time and again that it will favour a tie-up with the Maharashtra-based party. A day ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s arrival in Ayodhya, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut announced that his party is not willing to wait any longer for the construction of Ram temple and that the BJP must bring in an ordinance to pave way for its construction.Speaking to media in Ayodhya on Friday, Raut said, “People gave four to the BJP but it did not do anything for the temple construction in the last four years. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is reaching Ayodhya and our message is loud and clear, we will not wait much for the construction of the temple. All we want is that government should bring in legislation for construction of Ram Mandir. People have voted for the government many times and they wanted Ram Mandir. But this time it will be ‘pehle mandir fir sarkar’.”“We have met all the seers and saints of Ayodhya today and everyone is coming tomorrow to shower blessings on Uddhav Thackeray ji. We have never politicised the issue of Ram Mandir or have asked for votes in the name of its construction,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.While Shiv Sena’s new-found aggression may not be much of a threat to the BJP outside Maharashtra, political experts believe that it can surely embarrass the saffron party as far as its commitment to the cause of Hindutva is concerned. Shiv Sena is allegedly peeved about the fact that Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s show of strength in Ayodhya has been backed by the BJP and the RSS despite it clashing with Thackeray’s visit.Thackeray will reach Ayodhya on November 24 to participate in a felicitation ceremony at Laxman Kila. He is also expected to attend saryu aarti and pay a visit to Ram Lalla the next day.