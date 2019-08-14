Two Years On, Rajasthan Court to Deliver Verdict in Pehlu Khan Lynching Case Today

New Delhi: The court of Additional District Judge in Rajasthan’s Alwar will pronounce the judgment in the Pehlu Khan lynching case on Wednesday.

Khan, a 55-year-old native of Haryana’s Nuh, had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. Surrounded by a mob of cow vigilantes on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, 2017, he tried to save himself by showing his purchase receipts, but was lynched with rods and sticks.

The trial in the lynching case concluded on August 7 and more than 40 witnesses, including Khan’s two sons who were with him on the day of the incident, have deposed in the case so far.

There are nine accused in the case, including two minors. Fate of seven accused — Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Bheem Rathi and Deepak alias Golu — will be decided on Wednesday, while the two minor accused are facing charges in a juvenile court.

