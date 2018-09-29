English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: Sons, Other Witnesses Fired At On Way to Court in Alwar
The witnesses said they did not have faith in the Behror police and asked for the case to be shifted to Alwar.
File photo of Pehlu Khan being treated at a hospital after he was thrashed by cow vigilantes.
Loading...
Key witnesses in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, including his sons and lawyer, were allegedly fired upon in Alwar on Saturday when they were on their way to Behror to depose in the case.
Lawyer Asad Hayat, who was in the car when the incident took place, said he was accompanying witnesses Azmat and Rafiq and Khan’s sons Irshad and Arif and had crossed Neemrana when a Black Scorpio without a number plate tried to stop them. He said they tried to make a U-turn to avoid the SUV and then sped towards Behror to take another route through the villages to reach Alwar and meet the SP.
Khan’s son Irshad said the men started abusing them when they refused to stop but ultimately overtook and fired upon them, the Indian Express reported. “We don’t even know this route and are asking locals for directions. Who will depose if we are killed too?” he asked.
Stating that they did not have faith in the Behror police, Irshad asked for the case to be transferred to Alwar.
Alwar police said they had received information about the incident from the media but had not been approached by the witnesses yet.
Irshad and Arif were accompanying Khan on April 1 last year when they and Azmat and Rafiq were assaulted by ‘gau rakshaks’ in Alwar. The group was on its way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, succumbed to his injuries two days later.
Lawyer Asad Hayat, who was in the car when the incident took place, said he was accompanying witnesses Azmat and Rafiq and Khan’s sons Irshad and Arif and had crossed Neemrana when a Black Scorpio without a number plate tried to stop them. He said they tried to make a U-turn to avoid the SUV and then sped towards Behror to take another route through the villages to reach Alwar and meet the SP.
Khan’s son Irshad said the men started abusing them when they refused to stop but ultimately overtook and fired upon them, the Indian Express reported. “We don’t even know this route and are asking locals for directions. Who will depose if we are killed too?” he asked.
Stating that they did not have faith in the Behror police, Irshad asked for the case to be transferred to Alwar.
Alwar police said they had received information about the incident from the media but had not been approached by the witnesses yet.
Irshad and Arif were accompanying Khan on April 1 last year when they and Azmat and Rafiq were assaulted by ‘gau rakshaks’ in Alwar. The group was on its way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, succumbed to his injuries two days later.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 11.95 Lakh
- Built to Last Just 6 Months, India's 'Mangalyaan' Marks Four-Year Space Anniversary
- From Nilgiris to Darjeeling: Google Art and Culture App Lets You Hop On Trains, And Time Travel
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...