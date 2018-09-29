Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: Sons, Other Witnesses Fired At On Way to Court in Alwar

Key witnesses in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, including his sons and lawyer, were allegedly fired upon in Alwar on Saturday when they were on their way to Behror to depose in the case.Lawyer Asad Hayat, who was in the car when the incident took place, said he was accompanying witnesses Azmat and Rafiq and Khan’s sons Irshad and Arif and had crossed Neemrana when a Black Scorpio without a number plate tried to stop them. He said they tried to make a U-turn to avoid the SUV and then sped towards Behror to take another route through the villages to reach Alwar and meet the SP.Khan’s son Irshad said the men started abusing them when they refused to stop but ultimately overtook and fired upon them, the Indian Express reported. “We don’t even know this route and are asking locals for directions. Who will depose if we are killed too?” he asked.Stating that they did not have faith in the Behror police, Irshad asked for the case to be transferred to Alwar.Alwar police said they had received information about the incident from the media but had not been approached by the witnesses yet.Irshad and Arif were accompanying Khan on April 1 last year when they and Azmat and Rafiq were assaulted by ‘gau rakshaks’ in Alwar. The group was on its way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, succumbed to his injuries two days later.