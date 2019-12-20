Pejavara Mutt Head Vishvesha Teertha Swami Hospitalised, Put on Ventilator Support

Bengaluru: The head of prominent Pejavara Mutt, one among the Ashta Mathas of Udupi, Vishvesha Teertha Swami is "currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment said on Friday.

The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

He was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing since 5 am this morning from a private hospital, a statement said.

"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the statement added.

