Pejavara Mutt Head Vishvesha Teertha Swami Hospitalised, Put on Ventilator Support
The 88-year-old is being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.
File photo of Vishvesha Teertha Swami.
Bengaluru: The head of prominent Pejavara Mutt, one among the Ashta Mathas of Udupi, Vishvesha Teertha Swami is "currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment said on Friday.
The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.
He was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing since 5 am this morning from a private hospital, a statement said.
"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the statement added.
