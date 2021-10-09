Penalties Worth Rs 4 Lakh Imposed on UP Factory Causing Pollution

UP Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 4,00,037 on a factory of steel for causing pollution, officials said Saturday. The factory located near Salarpur village that falls under Jansath police station, has been sealed.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jayendra Kumar, two pollution board officials inspected and found that the factory did not follow pollution control norms.

