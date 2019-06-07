Penalty Imposed on Virat Kohli for Wastage of Drinking Water at His Gurgaon Home
The Rs 500-fine was imposed after a domestic help was found cleaning a car with running water from a pipe outside Kohli's DLF Phase 1 residence here, an official said.
File photo of Virat Kohli
Gurgaon: India cricket captain Virat Kohli has been fined by the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation for wastage of drinking water at his house in the city, officials said on Friday.
The Rs 500-fine was imposed after a domestic help was found cleaning a car with running water from a pipe outside Kohli's DLF Phase 1 residence here, an official said.
"A penalty of Rs 500 was immediately imposed as per rules on Wednesday and the fine amount was also remitted. The worker was using running water to clean the car, leading to wastage of water," Public Relation Officer, Gurgaon Municipal Corporation, S S Rohilla told PTI.
He said various teams of the civic body go around inspecting water wastage in the city and had taken cognisance of the matter. He added that Gurgaon has a canal-based water supply system.
"We issue advisories from time to time, requesting people to judiciously use drinking water. Whether supply water or ground water, if spent like this gets wasted. In this case, the worker could have used bucket instead of running water," the officer said.
He said this was not a standalone case in which penalty has been imposed for wasting water, adding lot of times people are found wasting water during gardening as well.
Kohli is currently in England where he is leading the Indian team in the Cricket World Cup.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
- There Are 238 Apps on The Google Play Store That Could Render Your Android Phone Unusable
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s