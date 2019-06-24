Pending Water Bills Lands Fadnavis in Trouble, BMC Declares Maharashtra CM's Bungalow Defaulter

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday declared Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s 'Varsha' bungalow as a defaulter.

According to a reply to an RTI query filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh, the BMC has stated that the Chief Minister's official bungalow is yet to pay water bills amounting to Rs 7,44,981 in water bills.

The municipal corporation also named 18 Maharashtra ministers in the list of defaulters. According to reports, Pankaja Munde, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Eknath Shinde, Vinod Tawde are among others named in the list.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place in October this year. Fadnavis will be helming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign this time. However, these developments will definitely give the opposition ammunition to take on the ruling party in the state. This time around the saffron party is hoping to clinch 220 seats.

Meanwhile, BJP’s ally - Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on the occasion of its founding day had expressed its hopes that the next Chief Minister be from their party.