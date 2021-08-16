Peon Hoists Flag During Independence Day Celebration in Varanasi

The 75th Independence Day celebration at the divisional commissioner’s office in Varanasi was one of a kind. A peon named Rajpath working at the office was brought from his house in the commissioner’s fleet to hoist the national flag as a chief guest. On the occasion, all the officers and employees of the office were present in the commissioner’s fleet to celebrate the day. As a sign of respect, after flag hoisting everyone present at the office sang the national anthem together.

Sharing his experience, Rajpath said, “It is the biggest honor of my life. Despite being a peon, getting this opportunity is a happy moment for me. After hoisting the flag, the commissioner made me sit next to him and respected me like a chief guest.”

When asked about his move to invite Rajpath to hoist the national flag on I-Day, divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal said, “Whether he is a fourth-class employee or an officer. If the responsibility has been given to anyone and they are doing their duty with full devotion, then it doesn’t matter who did it and there’s no difference at all”.

“In previous years also on the occasion of Independence Day, flag hoisting at our office has been done by several government other employees like sanitary workers, Anganwadi workers and teachers too. Such opportunities should always be given to those who perform their duty, which not only inspires other people, but also sends a positive message. Like every year, this time too, there is an atmosphere of joy among the employees as the flag hoisting ceremony was performed by common employee in the Commissioneate”, he further added.

The commissioner also said that the employees who are currently hoisting the flag are also retiring next year and the same tradition will be continued in coming years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here