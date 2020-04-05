Take the pledge to vote

With Sanskrit Shloka as Caption, PM Modi Shares Photos of His ‘Lights Out’ Moment

Several people turned up in their balconies and at their windows and doors at the behest of the prime minister.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
With Sanskrit Shloka as Caption, PM Modi Shares Photos of His ‘Lights Out’ Moment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights a lamp on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

People across the country joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light up lamps on Sunday night in an effort to display the country's collective resolve to fight coronavirus.

Several people turned up in their balconies and at their windows and doors at the behest of the prime minister. The prime minister shared his picture on Twitter along with a shloka in Sanskrit.

PM Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with the First Lady and other members of his family joined the citizens by lighting candles.

Politician, actors, sports persons who joined the appeal, shared their photos and messages on social media.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours. The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry data stated.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,219

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,577

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    274

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    921,045

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,245,732

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    256,760

     

  • Total DEATHS

    67,927

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres