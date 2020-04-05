With Sanskrit Shloka as Caption, PM Modi Shares Photos of His ‘Lights Out’ Moment
Several people turned up in their balconies and at their windows and doors at the behest of the prime minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights a lamp on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)
People across the country joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light up lamps on Sunday night in an effort to display the country's collective resolve to fight coronavirus.
Several people turned up in their balconies and at their windows and doors at the behest of the prime minister. The prime minister shared his picture on Twitter along with a shloka in Sanskrit.
शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा ।शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते ॥ pic.twitter.com/4DeiMsCN11— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020
PM Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm.
President Ram Nath Kovind along with the First Lady and other members of his family joined the citizens by lighting candles.
President Kovind with the First Lady and members of the family joined fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FdVscw07LR— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2020
Politician, actors, sports persons who joined the appeal, shared their photos and messages on social media.
A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times.On PM @narendramodi ji’s clarion call, have switched off the lights at my home and lit diyas.India stands firmly with PM @narendramodi in this fight against COVID-19. #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/I0bazNXaiN— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2020
#9बजे9मिनट #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/204bKEX19Y— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 5, 2020
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के आह्वान पर आज रात 9 बजे अपने आवास पर लाइट्स को बंद कर दीप प्रज्वलित किए। #9PM9minute#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/s8dYfDLQfw— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) April 5, 2020
अंधकार को दूर कर जो प्रकाश फैला देबुझी हुई आस में विश्वास जो जगा देजब लगे नामुमकिन कोई भी चीज़उसे मुमकिन बनाने की राह जो दिखा देवो है संकल्प !#Covid_19 को हराने के लिए #9pm9minute , #AIIMS दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के संग । हम अकेले नहीं हैंकोई भी अकेला नहीं है... pic.twitter.com/hWKPMLn5Bp— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 5, 2020
Salute to PM श्री @narendramodi जी । देश को छोटे 'एक्शन' से दिया यह बड़ा 'मैसेज' । देश की unity को मजबूत करने वाला यह कदम है। Long Live India.#9pm9minute#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xh54snBuuG— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 5, 2020
Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020
#9pm9minsSundayDiya :) pic.twitter.com/WKohsS5Ki5— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2020
🙏🙏🙏 #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/PrgZP3zCWD— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 5, 2020
Driving the darkness away!!#IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaComeTogether pic.twitter.com/kNmtQgIuTH— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 5, 2020
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours. The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry data stated.
