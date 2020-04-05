With Sanskrit Shloka as Caption, PM Modi Shares Photos of His ‘Lights Out’ Moment

People across the country joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light up lamps on Sunday night in an effort to display the country's collective resolve to fight coronavirus.

Several people turned up in their balconies and at their windows and doors at the behest of the prime minister. The prime minister shared his picture on Twitter along with a shloka in Sanskrit.

PM Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with the First Lady and other members of his family joined the citizens by lighting candles.

President Kovind with the First Lady and members of the family joined fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FdVscw07LR — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2020

Politician, actors, sports persons who joined the appeal, shared their photos and messages on social media.

A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times.On PM @narendramodi ji’s clarion call, have switched off the lights at my home and lit diyas.India stands firmly with PM @narendramodi in this fight against COVID-19. #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/I0bazNXaiN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2020

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours. The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry data stated.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube