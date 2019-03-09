People Seeking Proof of IAF Strike Should be Taken Along For Next Military Action: Dattatreya Hosabale

Raising a strong protest against those seeking evidence of the recent IAF strike in Balakot, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday questioned the “faith and nationalism of the evidence-seekers” and said that such people should be taken along for the next surgical strike.“I have gone to many states but no one is seeking an evidence apart from a select group of people. Next time, it would be better to take such people along in case of a military action,” Hosabale said while briefing the media about deliberations in the RSS Pratinidhi Sabha in Gwalior. “Such people are only fueling confusion,” he added.Hosabale refuted claims that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) decision to celebrate the completion of 75 years of Azad Hind Fauj and formation of Azad Hind Sarkar by Subhash Chandra Bose is an attempt to woo the voters in West Bengal.“Bengal is not the only state going to polls and the popularity of Bose wasn’t limited to just one state. By this logic, Sri Narayana Guru should be limited to Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi to Gujarat,” he said.The senior RSS member refused to link BJP president Amit Shah’s presence in the conclave to upcoming elections, saying Pratindhi Sabha invites members of all affiliate organizations. Asked to comment on the proposed dialogue of Shah with RSS chief, Hosabale claimed it wasn’t the first interaction and they keep happening between them.Asked if the RSS workers have been issued any special instructions regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Hosabale said no instructions have been issued and the workers would just ensure 100 per cent voting and see if everyone has been enrolled in the voters’ list.On a media query if RSS helps the BJP in elections, Hosabale responded in affirmative, saying, “We extend out support to the government and it pays heed to the demands made by RSS chief during the Vijayadashmi speech.”Earlier, Hosabale had claimed that it does not fall under the RSS purview to review the functioning of the BJP government. “We never did the same for Congress governments either.”Talking about the attack on a Kashmiri trader in Lucknow allegedly by the workers of Vishwa Hindu Dal, Hosabale said the RSS has no affiliation with the organisation and advised all to “act only in accepted, legal and democratic manner.”