'People Come to this Court from Very Far': Attorney General Urges CJI Gogoi to Give Patient Hearing

Known for wrapping up his board in a jiffy, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was on Monday requested by the highest law officer of the country to give a more "patient hearing to people".Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing in a matter before the first court, raised a complaint against the CJI pacing up the hearing, often without an opportunity to the lawyers to argue their cases.“No other court dismisses a case at admission stage without allowing a party to argue. People come to this court from very far...as their last hope,” urged the AG.Venugopal added: “Your lordship simply saying 'dismissed' without giving a hearing does not do justice. It is not doing justice at all.”At this, Justice Gogoi retorted: “As you are saying it, we will take it in the right spirit. But please don’t presume that we don’t go through the facts. We have done our readings.”The CJI then permitted the AG to argue at length the taxation matter on behalf of the Centre.Justice Gogoi is known for coming to court prepared, after having read the case papers thoroughly. The judge also has questions ready for the lawyers.