English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People Complaining About Privacy Will Happily Accept Aadhaar-like Scheme in US: UIDAI Boss
UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey added that people living in the United States "cannot breathe" without a social security number.
UIDAI Chief AB Pandey. (TV grab)
New Delhi: Slamming the "noise" in the media on privacy issues, UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Monday said people voicing concern over data security would "happily accept" an Aadhaar-like scheme in the United States.
Addressing a seminar here, he said people in the US needed a social security number to get a driver's licence, to open a bank account, for marriage, divorce or even for a death certificate.
"So (some) people say in India, the government is making Aadhaar mandatory for (the opening of) bank accounts, pan cards or for mutual funds. Look, the same people who question this, either when they are living or when their children are living in the US, they happily accept this. They will go and use their social security number in every walk of life," Pandey said.
He added that people living in the United States "cannot breathe" without a social security number.
"And therefore people, particularly the intelligentsia here, when they question Aadhaar as an affront to democracy, affront to privacy, they must remember that...," Pandey said at the seminar on 'Aadhaar- tool for empowerment and privacy' organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).
His remarks came two days after Union Minister K J Alphons said there were people who were willing to "get naked before the white man" to procure an American visa but would cry "privacy" when basic details had to be shared with their own government.
Pandey allayed fears of a privacy breach and said people need not worry because Aadhaar data had been given the highest possible standards of security.
"During the last seven years there has not been a single breach from the Aadhaar system. So what you hear in the media is noise," he said, referring to reports of alleged data breach.
Aadhaar is a 12-digit identity number provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
"People should not be worried about privacy on account of Aadhaar," he said.
Referring to a submission made by the UIDAI before the Supreme Court, he said Aadhaar data had been "encrypted by 2,048 bits".
"It is estimated that if you deploy the fastest computer on earth, then it will require billions of years to open just one bit," he said.
The apex court is hearing matters of privacy concerns on Aadhaar-related data.
"The Aadhaar system is designed in such a way that it will not lead to any surveillance or a big brother watching (scenario)," he said.
Also Watch
Addressing a seminar here, he said people in the US needed a social security number to get a driver's licence, to open a bank account, for marriage, divorce or even for a death certificate.
"So (some) people say in India, the government is making Aadhaar mandatory for (the opening of) bank accounts, pan cards or for mutual funds. Look, the same people who question this, either when they are living or when their children are living in the US, they happily accept this. They will go and use their social security number in every walk of life," Pandey said.
He added that people living in the United States "cannot breathe" without a social security number.
"And therefore people, particularly the intelligentsia here, when they question Aadhaar as an affront to democracy, affront to privacy, they must remember that...," Pandey said at the seminar on 'Aadhaar- tool for empowerment and privacy' organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).
His remarks came two days after Union Minister K J Alphons said there were people who were willing to "get naked before the white man" to procure an American visa but would cry "privacy" when basic details had to be shared with their own government.
Pandey allayed fears of a privacy breach and said people need not worry because Aadhaar data had been given the highest possible standards of security.
"During the last seven years there has not been a single breach from the Aadhaar system. So what you hear in the media is noise," he said, referring to reports of alleged data breach.
Aadhaar is a 12-digit identity number provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
"People should not be worried about privacy on account of Aadhaar," he said.
Referring to a submission made by the UIDAI before the Supreme Court, he said Aadhaar data had been "encrypted by 2,048 bits".
"It is estimated that if you deploy the fastest computer on earth, then it will require billions of years to open just one bit," he said.
The apex court is hearing matters of privacy concerns on Aadhaar-related data.
"The Aadhaar system is designed in such a way that it will not lead to any surveillance or a big brother watching (scenario)," he said.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review – Final Report
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet